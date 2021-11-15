Raiders DE Maxx Crosby records 13 pressures vs. Chiefs in Week 10

The defense for the Raiders did not play well in Week 10. Against a struggling offense, Las Vegas allowed 516 yards and 41 points to the Chiefs at home. It was easily their worst performance of the season.

However, one player that did perform well was Maxx Crosby. The third-year defensive end dominated his matchup, recording 13 pressures and 11 hurries on Sunday.

Crosby also totaled two quarterback hits along with two run stops against the Chiefs, according to Pro Football Focus.

#Raiders DE Maxx Crosby recorded 13 pressures and 11 hurries on Sunday Night Football, per @PFF It's his third game this season with at least 12 pressures. pic.twitter.com/lsHS4wymCL — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) November 15, 2021

This was the third time this season that Crosby totaled at least 12 pressures in a game. On the season, he has 63 pressures. That is 13 more than any other player in the NFL. Crosby only has five sacks on the year, but he is constantly pressuring quarterbacks and making life difficult on opposing offenses.

Crosby did have an unnecessary roughness call in Week 10 and it’s surely a play that he would want back. But that doesn’t take away from how good he was in this contest or this season. He is well on his way to making his first Pro Bowl of his career and should get some All-Pro consideration, as well.

