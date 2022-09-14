Raiders DE Maxx Crosby recorded seven pressures in Week 1

Maxx Crosby continued right where he left off. In the team’s final game of the 2021 season, Crosby recorded 11 pressures against the Chargers. It was arguably the best game of his career as he was able to harass Justin Herbert all night long.

In Week 1, Crosby shined again. The former fourth-round pick totaled seven pressures, five hurries and two quarterback hits, according to Pro Football Focus. He was the team’s highest-graded player as the Chargers had no answer for him once again.

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby recorded seven pressures, five hurries, and two QB hits in Week 1, according to @PFF He's now totaled 23 pressures in his last three games vs. LAC. pic.twitter.com/K08nP5Kp2G — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) September 14, 2022

Crosby has now put together three fantastic games in a row against the Chargers, racking up 23 pressures. While the sacks haven’t come in bunches yet, he has been one of the league’s most consistent pass rushers over the last few seasons.

If the Raiders want to have another successful season, they’ll need Crosby to continue to play at a Pro Bowl level. Luckily for the Raiders, it appears that he’s only getting better with more experience.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire