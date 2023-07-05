Raiders DE Maxx Crosby ranked as No. 4 EDGE rusher in NFL

Maxx Crosby is coming off the best season his career and has somehow gotten better each year in the NFL. But where does he rank among the top pass rushers in the league?

In a recent article by the Touchdown Wire, they ranked the top 11 EDGE rushers in the NFL going into the 2023 season. Crosby came in at No. 4, just behind Myles Garrett, Nick Bosa, and Micah Parsons. Here is a snippet of what the site had to say the Pro Bowl pass rusher for the Raiders:

2019 was the year in which the Raiders had three first-round picks — Clelin Ferrell, Josh Jacobs, and Johnathan Abram — and famously refused to pick up any of their fifth-year options. (Though they should have done that with Jacobs). In any event, that draft got a lot better in the fourth round for then-general manager Mike Mayock when the team took Maxx Crosby out of Eastern Michigan with the 105th overall pick. Only T.J. Watt, Aaron Donald, ad Nick Bosa have more pressures than Crosby’s 152 since then. Last season, Crosby totaled 15 sacks, 22 quarterback hits, and 44 quarterback hurries, with 57 stops along the way.

Crosby is universally thought of as one of the top pass rushers in the league, but he has been unable to crack the top three in most list. If he can record more sacks this year and the Raiders can have more team success, maybe he’ll get more recognition. But until then, Crosby will continue to be one of the league’s most underrated superstars.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire