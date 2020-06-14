Maxx Crosby proved to be an absolute draft steal last season. After the Raiders took the Eastern Michigan defensive end in the fourth round, all he did was go out and lead the Silver and Black with 10 sacks.

And he expects even more in Year 2.

"Raider Nation, we are going to make some noise," Crosby recently said in an interview with UFC reporter "The Schmo." "We're gonna have an amazing season. Hopefully we can get everyone in the crowd so we can just take over this thing."

The Raiders went 7-9 in Crosby rookie year, and he clearly wants many more wins to start the Las Vegas era. Not only did he lead the Raiders in sacks, Crosby also had 16 tackles for loss, 14 QB hits, four forced fumbles and four passes defensed last year.

[RAIDERS TALK: Listen to the latest episode]





After finishing second to 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa in NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year voting, Crosby isn't one to make any predictions for this upcoming season.

"I'm not gonna predict anything," Crosby said. "I'm just gonna do what I do, play to the best of my ability. Definitely make a lot of plays and make some noise."

If the Raiders are going to have an "amazing season," Crosby knows it starts with beating the Kansas City Chiefs. They're the defending Super Bowl champions, and have perhaps the best offensive player in the league with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

When it comes to stopping Mahomes, Crosby, like many others, still is searching for answers.

[RELATED: Watch Raiders QB Carr, receivers continue Vegas workouts]

"There's not an exact formula to stop Mahomes," Crosby said. "But, being disruptive, getting in his face, causing disruption and making plays [is what needs to be done]. We gotta make plays and we gotta beat Kansas City."

Crosby wasn't able to sack Mahomes last year, and he surely has been watching film this offseason to slow down the star QB.

Raiders' Maxx Crosby predicts 'amazing season' to start Las Vegas era originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area