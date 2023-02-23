Raiders DE Maxx Crosby played more snaps than any other defensive lineman in NFL

One of the best abilities that a player can have in the NFL is availability. Being able to play a ton of snaps and not wear down is not something that is easy to find.

However, that’s been one of the defining traits for Maxx Crosby in the NFL. He’s played more snaps than any other defensive lineman over the last two seasons and eclipsed over 1,000 snaps again in 2022.

In a recent article by Pro Football Focus, they ranked the top-25 EDGE rushers from the 2022 season and Crosby finished at No. 4. Here is what they had to say about Crosby’s durability and stamina from last season:

“Crosby was the only defensive lineman in the NFL who played more than 1,000 defensive snaps in 2022, and he did so at an incredibly high level, earning a 90.0-plus overall grade for the second consecutive season. Crosby dominated as a pass rusher, with 12.5 sacks (tied for eighth) and 81 pressures (third), and did the same against the run, with an 82.5 run-defense grade that ranked third among qualifying edge defenders. As a result, Crosby generated more wins above replacement (0.62) than any other player at his position.”

Crosby has only gotten better each season for the Raiders and is one of the most well-rounded pass rushers in the league. Crosby is a star in the NFL who is still somehow underrated.

