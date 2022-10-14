Raiders DE Maxx Crosby is on par with Myles Garrett, T.J. Watt

Maxx Crosby had another huge performance in Week 5, bringing down Patrick Mahomes twice. He was able to pressure him all game long as the Chiefs just didn’t have an answer for him on the outside.

But around the NFL, the thoughts on Crosby have always been that he’s a step or two below the elite pass rushers. Is that still the case in 2022?

In a recent article by Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, he discussed if Crosby was on the same tier as T.J. Watt, Myles Garrett, etc. The answer is actually quite surprising:

“Over the last two seasons, Las Vegas Raiders edge defender Maxx Crosby is second among qualified edge defenders in overall PFF grade and pass-rush grade, seventh in run defense grade, ninth in sacks, first in pressures, third in pass-rush win rate, second in pressure rate and fifth in pass-rush productivity. So, yes.”

Through Week 5, the only EDGE rusher with a higher grade than Crosby (90.6) is Myles Garrett (91.5). He has a similar grade to Micah Parsons (90.5) and his production and impact are undeniable.

Crosby has developed from a Day 3 defensive end prospect, to a good player, to an elite one. And he’s done all of that in just a few years. He is every bit as good as Watt and Garrett and he’s only getting better by the week.

