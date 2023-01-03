Raiders DE Maxx Crosby named second-team All-Pro by ESPN

After a breakout season in 2021, Maxx Crosby has managed to be even better in 2022. He has a career-high in sacks (11.5) and has developed into one of the best run defenders in the league.

But despite his dominant season, Crosby might not be a first-team All-Pro selection at the end of the year. That’s because the Defensive Player of the Year is likely to be Nick Bosa with both Micah Parsons and Matt Judon getting consideration.

That would put Crosby on the second team, which would still be quite the honor for the former fourth-round pick.

In a recent article by Bill Barnwell of ESPN, he gave his All-Pro picks for the 2022-2023 season. Crosby made the second team but stated that he deserves some first-team consideration. Here is what Barnwell had to say about Crosby this year:

“Crosby’s 63 initial pressures are second to Bosa, which is particularly impressive when you consider how he’s been playing alongside an otherwise indifferent defense for most of the season. His 20 tackles for loss lead the NFL.”

Crosby has been one of the NFL’s most consistent and dominant EDGE defenders all season long. He deserves to be considered an All-Pro this year after the effort that he’s put on tape.

