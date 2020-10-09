Raiders DE Maxx Crosby named best building block for future

After a slow start to the season, defensive end Maxx Crosby appears to be getting back into a rhythm. Over the last two weeks, he’s recorded three sacks and is starting to generate more pressure.

While Crosby is only 20 games into his NFL career, he’s figured out a way to consistently bring the quarterback down. In Crosby’s last 16 games, he has recorded 13 sacks to go along with 16 quarterback hits and 19 tackles for a loss. There are some inconsistencies from snap to snap, but it’s hard to deny the overall production.

In a recent article by Tyler Brooke of Bleacher Report, he named every team’s best young building block. For the Raiders, that was none other than the 23-year old defensive end. Here is a snippet of Brooke’s thoughts on Crosby:

“While there are a lot of young building blocks on the roster, defensive end Maxx Crosby might be the team’s best success story through the draft. Although Crosby is still developing into a more well-rounded player, his abilities as a pass-rusher have already made him a draft-day steal. The Raiders continue to invest in their defense in the draft and free agency, but Crosby might be their long-term answer at one of the defensive end spots.”

Crosby is still an incredibly raw and unrefined player, but that’s what makes him such a special prospect. He’s able to produce off his athleticism and effort as he continues to learn the game. The sky is the limit for Crosby and he is well on his way to becoming one of the best defensive ends in the NFL.

Email Sign up

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.