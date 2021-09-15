Raiders DE Maxx Crosby named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

If you watched the Monday Night Football game between the Ravens and the Raiders, then you know who the best player on the field was that night. Maxx Crosby had the game of his life, recording six tackles, four quarterback hits and two sacks.

According to Pro Football Focus, Crosby had a pass-rush grade of 93.1, which was tied for first in Week 1. Crosby finished the game with 10 pressures, which was the second-most of Week 1. Only Chandler Jones had more (12) and he finished his game with five sacks against the Tennessee Titans.

Because of his great performance in helping slow down Lamar Jackson, Crosby was named the Week 1 AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

AFC Players of the Week! (Week 1) pic.twitter.com/wstlvYBhY1 — NFL (@NFL) September 15, 2021

This is not the first time he has won this award as he did so back in 2019 in Week 11. In that game, he recorded four sacks and three tackles for a loss. However, he might have been even better in this contest given the opponent and just how consistently he was around the quarterback.

The Raiders will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2, who also have a shaky offensive line. Can Crosby string together back-to-back elite performances? They will need him to if they want to start the season off at 2-0.

