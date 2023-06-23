Raiders DE Maxx Crosby might just be the most underrated player in NFL

Maxx Crosby is the most underrated player in the NFL. He is a two-time Pro Bowl selection and has 37.5 sacks in the first four years of his career. More impressively, he has led the NFL in pressures and QB hits over the last two years.

But for whatever reason, he just doesn’t get the same amount of respect as the other EDGE rusher in the NFL. And a recent list by CBS proves that.

In a recent article by CBS Sports, they ranked the top 100 going into the 2023 season. That list included Crosby, who came in at No. 38 on the list. Here is what CBS had to say about the stud pass rusher for the Raiders:

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

He had a career-high 12.5 sacks last season to rank eighth in the league. He was also among the league leaders in pressures.

While being ranked at No. 38 isn’t disrespectful, it’s his spot among the other EDGE that feels like a slight. Nick Bosa, Myles Garrett, Micah Parsons, and T.J. Watt were all ranked inside the top 11, while Crosby was ranked outside the top-35.

He’s been more productive and disruptive than a handful of the players ranked ahead of him, so that big of a gap feels just wrong. What is it going to take for Crosby to finally get the same type of respect as the other top EDGE rushers in the NFL?

Related

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire