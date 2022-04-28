Raiders DE Maxx Crosby: ‘I’m finally starting to see how good I can be’

For Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, there’s no time like the offseason, as he prepares for future battles alongside his teammates. Fresh off an All-Pro season and a new contract, Crosby is an unquestioned leader on the field for Las Vegas.

Crosby is a strong leader off the field, too, openly sharing his story about his struggles with alcohol and his road to recovery. When he signed his four-year contract two years to the day after entering rehab, for example, it was certainly no secret. Rather, it was an added part of the celebration for Crosby and for Raiders fans.

Crosby was also open and insightful in his recent appearance on Addiction Talk, an online recovery talk show with host Joy Sutton. He talked about running in the sun with his Raiders teammates, both old and new, and about the ongoing process of being the best version of himself, on and off the gridiron.

Crosby provided a quick update on his offseason with the Raiders, saying it’s “his favorite time of the year,” as the work Las Vegas does now will pay off down the road in what is shaping up to be a monumental season for the franchise.

“Building up my body, my mind. Getting ready for another season. This is where the plays are made. It’s in the offseason, getting ready,” Crosby told Sutton. “It’s been incredible. It’s starting to get hot out here in Vegas, so getting to run in the sun and get after it with a lot of new teammates has been incredible.”

Crosby said his belief in himself as a football player, which helped him along as he fought his way to the NFL with the Raiders, has always been present. But it was buried deep and he never got to truly experience the feeling until he started living sober.

“There was always something holding me back, as far as partying and the distractions. So it was like, I never got to truly see how good I could be. I feel like it definitely affected not only my off-the-field life but my career. I didn’t know how good I could truly be. As an athlete, your body is a temple. I wasn’t treating my body like a temple.

“It took a long time to get there, but I’m finally starting to see how good I can be.”

The rest of the NFL is seeing the same thing as Crosby. He led the league in QB pressures with 101 and was a constant, looming presence on an improved Raiders defense.

But for Las Vegas’ newfound Super Bowl dreams come true, Crosby has to master a brand new defensive scheme. Though defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will play to Crosby’s strengths and Crosby is skilled enough to pull it off, it will still take an adjustment.

About those Super Bowl dreams, though. The Raiders have stockpiled talent, personified by wide receiver Davante Adams and DE Chandler Jones. They also re-signed quarterback Derek Carr. But Crosby’s elite pass rush skills and leadership are perhaps the No. 1 reason for Las Vegas’ recent rise in aspirations.

That is no comparison to Crosby’s strides off the field, however. And he’s not done.

“I’m such a hard critic of myself, but I’m proud of who I’ve become. I’m proud of the steps I’m taking as a man, and I know I’m not perfect still,” he said. “There’s still struggles every day, no matter what. But I’m happy with the person I’m becoming and I know I’m going to be.”

Crosby’s personal story reflects his football career, with so much accomplished on the field already and so many more good days ahead. Whether it’s everyday life, the offseason, the regular season, or the playoffs, he’s still determined to be better. It’s natural to assume that many teammates and members of the community will follow suit, whatever struggles they may face.

“That was a part of me getting sober,” he said. “Why am I wasting my potential when I really have one chance at life? What am I doing? I still have so much room to grow. And that keeps on continuing to push me every single day.”

