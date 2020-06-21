Raiders' Maxx Crosby looks ready to roll in offseason workout video

Maxx Crosby is on a mission. The defensive end proved to be an absolute steal in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, and he's making sure he isn't a one-hit wonder.

Crosby, 22, is working out with defensive and offensive line specialist Brandon Jordan in Texas. On Saturday, Crosby gave a sneak peek into their training sessions, and they're no joke.

After impressing as a rookie, Crosby has big plans for the Raiders to start off the Silver and Black's new era in Las Vegas.

"Raider Nation, we are going to make some noise," Crosby said in an interview with UFC reporter "The Schmo" earlier this month. "We're gonna have an amazing season. Hopefully we can get everyone in the crowd so we can just take over this thing."

The Eastern Michigan product led the Raiders in sacks last season with 10. He also had 16 tackles for loss, 14 QB hits, four forced fumbles and four passes defensed in his first season as a pro.

Numbers aside, Crosby knows the Raiders must beat Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs is they want to get back to the playoffs. He has a message for the Super Bowl champions, too.

"You can do whatever you want," Crosby recently told Bleacher Report's Adam Lefkoe. "Just know I'm coming, no doubt."

From video of his offseason workout, it's clear Crosby is coming for the rest of AFC West and has his eyes on sacking Mahomes and every other quarterback he faces this upcoming season.

