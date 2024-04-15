Raiders DE Maxx Crosby fully recovered from knee injury ‘I’m not like everybody else’

Today is the first day of Raiders offseason workouts. And if you had any doubt as to whether Maxx Crosby would be ready for them, you don’t know Maxx Crosby.

Late last season, Crosby suffered a knee injury that put him in the hospital and had him listed as doubtful one week. That week was the game against the rival Chiefs.

Crosby not only started that game — helping the Raiders hand the Chiefs their last loss of the year before going on their Super Bowl run — but Crosby started the rest of the games in the season as well.

But make no mistake, this was a serious knee injury.

“I was definitely banged up,” Crosby said. “My knee was an issue, but I was able to play. I definitely don’t want to do that again and go through that – draining it multiple times every week – it was a pain in the ass. But we made it through, so it was even more motivation when people were like ‘shut it down, shut it down, shut it down.’ I was like naw, I’m not like everybody else, to be completely honest. I just had to keep moving.”

Immediately following the season, Crosby had two surgeries — one on his knee and one on his hand.

At the time, I mentioned that most players you’d almost expect wouldn’t see normal activities until training camp. But that it wouldn’t surprise me one bit to see Maxx not miss a day of the offseason activities.

And here we are on the very first day of offseason workouts and Crosby is ready to go.

“Recovery and rehab has been incredible,” Crosby continued. “Just did my conditioning tests last week and smashed it. And I’m feeling better than I ever have, so it’s been an incredible offseason so far.”

So, there you have it. Maxx is back. Or rather, he never left. Like, literally.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire