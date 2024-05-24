Raiders re-work Maxx Crosby deal to give star DE sizable pay raise

It’s a good day when the Raiders brass rewards their star edge rusher with a pay raise. That’s just what they did this week in re-working Maxx Crosby’s contract, adding a total of $7.2 million over the next two seasons, $6 million of which kicks in immediately.

Raiders reworked the contract of three-time Pro Bowl DE Maxx Crosby to give him a $6 million raise for the upcoming season, per league sources. The team also moved an additional $1.2 million into 2025. The Raiders wanted to reward their leader, culture setter, and one of the… pic.twitter.com/ZKlXq63aLl — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 24, 2024

Shortly after the news was reported, Crosby tweeted out a video of Kobe Bryant saying “God is great…don’t get no simpler than that.”

Crosby signed his current four-year extension prior to the 2022 season, which was the final season of his rookie contract.

Prior to this raise, Crosby was the ninth highest paid edge rusher in the NFL in terms of average salary ($23.5). The additional money brings Crosby’s average annual salary to $25.9 million, which moves him into the top five and his average of $28.3 million would be second only to Nick Bosa ($34M).

The is well-deserved for Crosby who is the unquestioned heart and soul of this Raiders team along with being the best all-around edge rusher in the league and arguably the best defender in football last season. And he loves being a Raider. Hard to put a price tag on what he means to this team. But the Raiders are making sure they keep that price tag worthy of his services.

