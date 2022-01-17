Raiders DE Maxx Crosby has another huge performance vs. Bengals

The Raiders couldn’t quite complete the comeback in Round 1 of the playoffs, but they did get another stellar performance by Maxx Crosby. The Pro Bowl defensive end stood out once again as he was around Joe Burrow throughout the afternoon.

According to Pro Football Focus, Crosby recorded seven pressures and five hurries against the Bengals in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. It was his 11th game this season in which he recorded at least five pressures.

According to Pro Football Focus, Crosby recorded seven pressures and five hurries against the Bengals in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. It was his 11th game this season in which he recorded at least five pressures.

The Raiders have a lot of building they have to do this offseason, but it helps that they have a bonafide star at defensive end in Crosby. Considering how much he has improved in each season, the Raiders would be wise to give him a contract extension this offseason.

Crosby has now played in 49 regular-season games as a rookie and has recorded 25 sacks, 43 tackles for a loss and 57 quarterback hits. Needless to say, he’s developed into one of the league’s best pass rushers at just the age of 24.

