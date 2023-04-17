Raiders get massive haul in latest 7-round mock draft

We are just a few days away from the 2023 NFL Draft and this is a vital one for the Las Vegas Raiders. With 12 picks, the Raiders need to nail this draft in order to rebuild the roster and compete in the AFC. But what type of draft can we expect from Dave Ziegler and company?

In a recent mock draft done by Dane Brugler of The Athletic, he completed a seven-round draft with the Raiders making all 12 selections. Here are all the picks listed for the Raiders:

1 (7): Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

2 (38): Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson

3 (70): Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa

3 (100): Colby Wooden, DT, Auburn

4 (109): Aidan O’Connell, QB, Purdue

5 (141): A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest

5 (144): Jordan Battle, S, Alabama

5 (174): Jon Gaines II, G/C, UCLA

6 (204): Ryan Hayes, OT, Michigan

6 (214): Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, Kentucky

7 (220): Nesta Jade Silvera, DT, Arizona State

7 (231): Mekhi Blackmon, CB, USC

This would be quite the haul for the Raiders as Witherspoon, Simpson, and LaPorta could all start on Day 1. O’Connell has the traits to be a high-end backup quarterback in the NFL and both Perry and Battle could see a lot of work as rookies at their respective positions.

Undoubtedly, the Raiders aren’t going to make all 12 selections. They are likely to move up and down the draft board to get the 8-10 players that they want. But adding this sort of talent could help restart the rebuild for the Raiders in just one offseason.

