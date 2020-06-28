Raiders' Mark Davis unhappy NFL owners approved ads on tarps on seats

During a leaguewide Zoom meeting Thursday among league owners and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, one of the subjects was the health and safety of players amid the coronavirus pandemic, particularly on game day.

It was floated that the NFL Players Association was requesting the first eight rows of stadiums - and possibly the entire first deck - be tarped over to protect the players, which might have prompted an immediate vote by owners.

After a heated discussion in which Raiders owner Mark Davis forcefully expressed his misgivings, the measure passed 31-1 requiring teams to tarp off the first eight rows but have the ability to sell advertising on them.

The dissenting vote came from Davis.

"I can't imagine telling one fan they cannot attend the opening game of our inaugural season in Las Vegas at the most magnificent stadium that they helped to build."

