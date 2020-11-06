Raiders' Mark Davis reacts to NFL's 'draconian' COVID-19 fines, penalties

Davis calls NFL's fines, penalties of Raiders 'draconian' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The NFL reportedly dropped the hammer on the Raiders this week for repeated COVID-19 protocol violations, and the team's owner isn't thrilled.

Mark Davis spoke to ESPN's Paul Gutierrez on Friday to address the latest penalties levied by the league related to right tackle Trent Brown's positive COVID-19 test two weeks ago.

"The fines are draconian," Davis told Gutierrez. "But we will appeal them. Outside the organization, people have the wrong impression about the Raiders. We take it seriously. It's unfortunate that certain things outside the protocol are the things being focused on, rather than the positive steps we've taken as an organization. You've been in the building. You've seen it."

Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reported Thursday that the NFL fined the Raiders $500,000, coach Jon Gruden $150,000 and took away a sixth-round draft pick from the team because they were a repeat offender.

Gruden was fined $100,000 by the league earlier in the season for not properly wearing his mask during the Raiders' game against the New Orleans Saints.

A month ago, the Raiders were fined $50,000 after a league investigation revealed an unauthorized person had entered their locker room at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas following the win over the Saints.

But wait, there's more. A few days after that penalty, tight end Darren Waller and several teammates , including quarterback Derek Carr, were fined for not wearing masks at a fundraiser event. Waller was docked $30,000, while the other Raiders players had to write $15,000 checks to the league.

Nearly two weeks ago, Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported that the Raiders could be in danger of losing a draft pick if they continued to violate the NFL's COVID-19 protocols. Glazer clearly was right as the NFL stripped the team of a selection Thursday.

Davis believes the Raiders are taking the pandemic and the protocols seriously. The only way we'll know if that really is true is if the team stays out of the Principal's Office the rest of the season. If not, they could lose more draft picks and more money.