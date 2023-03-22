Raiders S Marcus Epps joins 'NFL Total Access'

Former Patriots and Panthers QB Cam Newton did his best to give NFL teams something to think about Tuesday while throwing to wide receivers at Auburn's Pro Day. Here's a look at some of his highlights.
If for whatever reason New York can't land its No. 1 target, these are the fallback options — and one is way better than the others.
Mel Kiper released his first mock draft since the Bears traded the No. 1 overall pick to the Panthers, and has Ryan Poles selecting an offensive lineman to help protect Justin Fields.
It’s been a week since quarterback Aaron Rodgers made a public plea for the Packers to be reasonable in their expectations from the Jets. In the past seven days, neither team has budged. The Packers, as Rodgers said, are digging in their heels. The Packers, as we have reported, are content to wait until the [more]
The Browns still have eight picks remaining in April's draft after the trade for Elijah Moore, but those picks aren't in their former order.
The Browns have sent their second-round pick to the New York Jets in order to acquire receiver Elijah Moore and a third-round pick.
Brad Holmes took 2 Pro Bowlers, Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown, in his first draft and got Rookie of the Year runner-up Aidan Hutchinson in 2022.
“He’s probably a No. 2 who has been paid as a No. 1 for most of his career,” one executive told Yahoo Sports.
Moore requested a trade midway through his second season with the Jets in 2022.
The Patriots have addressed some of their needs in free agency, but there's still plenty of work to be done in April. Our Phil Perry projects all 11 Patriots picks in his latest seven-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft.
Could we see DeAndre Hopkins traded sooner rather than later? Here's the latest update on the star wide receiver's future with the Cardinals.
Tennessee Titans linebacker Dylan Cole visited the Chicago Bears, according to reports.
Chargers running back Austin Ekeler‘s concerns about the market for players at his position are entirely accurate. Running backs aren’t valued the way they should be. The latest proof of that fact is that Ekeler is available in trade, and no one is rushing to get him under contract. Of course, it’s one thing to [more]
The Cincinnati Bengals reportedly have heard from several teams about offensive tackle Jonah Williams, who requested a trade last week.
Charles Robinson is joined by Jori Epstein to do a way-too-early top seven teams in the AFC and NFC heading into the 2023 season post-free agency.
In an NFL free agency edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald wonders why Atlanta isn't chasing a QB that could re-energize its franchise, and embraces our new reality wherein the Detroit Lions act competently.
After the Bengals signed left tackle Orlando Brown in free agency, the club’s 2022 left tackle Jonah Williams elected to request a trade. Cincinnati is apparently working to accommodate that request. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Cincinnati has had trade conversations centered around Williams and has heard from several possible suitors for the offensive [more]
Common sense ain’t. That’s something my high-school principal used to say, and it’s as true now as it was forty years ago. On Tuesday, we reported that a representative not certified by the NFL Players Association has contacted multiple teams on behalf of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. That was the headline, and the thrust of [more]