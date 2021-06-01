Raiders DE Malcolm Koonce named potential rookie gem

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Marcus Mosher
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Both of the top two picks for the Raiders in Alex Leatherwood and Trevon Moehrig are expected to start as rookies. Both were well-known prospects from big schools and both were worthy of top-50 selections.

But one of the picks by the Raiders that hasn’t generated a ton of buzz is defensive end Malcolm Koonce. Koonce didn’t receive a ton of pre-draft buzz, but that didn’t stop the Raiders from making him the No. 79 pick in this year’s draft. But are we sleeping on a potential star in Koonce?

In a recent article by Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report, he named every team’s possible rookie gem. For the Raiders, that was none other than Koonce. Here is what Knox had to say about the selection and why he could contribute early this year:

“Third-round pick Malcolm Koonce, however, could be a sneaky-great addition who looks even better after the fact. The Raiders needed to improve a pass rush that delivered a mere 21 sacks last season. Las Vegas added Yannick Ngakoue in the offseason, but there should still be room for Koonce as a rotational edge-defender.

Koonce, who had five sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss in six games this past season, could have a rookie impact similar to that of 2019 Raiders breakout Maxx Crosby. Crosby was a fourth-round selection and has now led Las Vegas in sacks in back-to-back years.”

Koonce did not work out at his Pro Day due to a foot injury, but the expectation is that he would have tested like an elite athlete. He doesn’t have elite size, but the production and athleticism might allow him to have a career much like another Raider; Yannick Ngakoue.

With the depth chart basically set up top, Koonce will compete with someone like Carl Nassib for snaps. That shouldn’t be too difficult and it means we could see a ton of Koonce as a rookie. Don’t be surprised if the Buffalo product finds a way to be productive in 2021 as a rookie.

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.

Recommended Stories

  • Raiders CB Casey Hayward ranked among top cornerbacks in NFL

    Raiders CB Casey Hayward ranked among top cornerbacks in NFL

  • Addition of DE Yannick Ngakoue named among best offseason upgrades

    Addition of DE Yannick Ngakoue named among best offseason upgrades

  • Nationals vs. Braves Highlights

    Acuña Jr., Contreras lead Braves in 5-3 win over Nats

  • Bengals QB Joe Burrow tweaked throwing motion during rehab

    Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow just gave some insight into his comeback attempt.

  • B/R names Kwity Paye as Colts ‘most dangerous weapon’

    Kwity Paye could have an immediate impact for the Colts.

  • Reminder: Nick Saban gives great advice, life lessons

    Alabama football coach Nick Saban talks about the importance of giving people second chances. This is a fantastic clip.

  • On Naomi Osaka, Marshawn Lynch, and the need for peace

    There are times when athletes need to be seen as more than athletes, and the media must re-calibrate its ideas on what it is "owed."

  • Kelly Osbourne opens up about drug and alcohol addictions

    Kelly Osbourne is opening up about her battles with drug and alcohol addiction, stopping by “Red Table Talk” to discuss getting hooked as a teen and relapsing after the pandemic. The TV personality said she ended almost four years of sobriety in in April 2021 as the COVID-19 pandemic was waning, triggered into drinking alcohol again after seeing a couple sipping champagne. Osbourne also told the hosts — Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter, Willow Smith; and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris — about the origins of her addictions.

  • Soccer-Tuchel factor brings new life to Premier League race

    If Manchester City thought next season's Premier League was going to be a repeat of the last two campaigns, fending off Liverpool and Manchester United again, then Saturday's Champions League final defeat to Chelsea will surely have made them think again. Liverpool should indeed be a bigger threat with a fully fit squad including Virgil van Dijk and some new additions, and United are expected to invest heavily on key upgrades. But the Thomas Tuchel factor makes Chelsea a genuine contender.

  • Lakers reach deal to stay at Staples Center through 2041

    The Los Angeles Lakers signed a long-term extension with the Anschutz Entertainment Group to remain at Staples Center through 2041. The agreement essentially keeps the Lakers in the arena for 20 more seasons, and ends any chance of the team departing to build its own facility when the team's initial 25-year lease was slated to expire three seasons from now. The agreement includes a commitment from AEG to make significant improvements and upgrades to the 22-year-old facility.

  • Jon Jones advisor Richard Schaefer offers insight into how he’ll deal with Dana White, UFC

    Successful in the boxing world, Richard Schaefer could have his work cut out for him negotiating with Dana White and the UFC.

  • The 10 best submissions in UFC Memorial Day weekend history

    Memorial Day weekend used to mean a big pay-per-view for the UFC. We look back at the best submissions in those 10 cards.

  • Embiid leaves with sore knee, 76ers lose to Wizards 122-114

    After the Philadelphia 76ers lost NBA MVP finalist Joel Embiid to what the team called a sore right knee late in the first quarter Monday night, they lost their lead — and their chance at the franchise's first playoff sweep in 36 years. With Embiid gone for most of Game 4, Bradley Beal's 27 points, Russell Westbrook's 12th career playoff triple-double and Washington's strategy of fouling Ben Simmons whenever possible down the stretch all helped the Wizards beat the 76ers 122-114 to cut Philadelphia's series edge to 3-1.

  • Embiid leaves with sore knee, 76ers lose to Wizards 122-114

    WASHINGTON (AP) After the Philadelphia 76ers lost NBA MVP finalist Joel Embiid to what the team called a sore right knee late in the first quarter Monday night, they lost their lead - and their chance at the franchise's first playoff sweep in 36 years. With Embiid gone for most of Game 4, Bradley Beal's 27 points, Russell Westbrook's 12th career playoff triple-double and Washington's strategy of fouling Ben Simmons whenever possible down the stretch all helped the Wizards beat the 76ers 122-114 to cut Philadelphia's series edge to 3-1.

  • By a whisker: Avs, Knights brace for tight 2nd-round series

    For as good as young defenseman Cale Makar has been this season, he’s looking for even more personal growth — from his playoff beard. “Don’t expect too much from me,” the 22-year-old Colorado Avalanche standout cracked of his hard-to-see facial hair. One thing is apparent: There's a razor-thin difference between the top-seeded Avalanche and their second-round opponent, the Vegas Golden Knights, as they start a best-of-seven series Sunday night in Denver.

  • Osaka fined $15K for skipping French Open media; Thiem out

    Naomi Osaka was fined $15,000 when she skipped the news conference after her first-round victory at the French Open on Sunday — and drew a stunning warning from all four Grand Slam tournaments that she could face stiffer penalties, including disqualification or even suspension, if she continues to avoid the media. Osaka returned to Roland Garros after sitting out the tournament last year and turned in a mistake-filled 6-4, 7-6 (4) victory over 63rd-ranked Patricia Maria Tig at Court Philippe Chatrier on Day 1.

  • Packers apparently plan to call Aaron Rodgers’ bluff

    The Packers won’t trade the quarterback who doesn’t want to play for them because the Packers don’t believe he won’t play for them. That’s the gist of a recent report from Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com, and it makes plenty of sense. Schneidman writes that the Packers would trade Rodgers if the Packers “believed he was [more]

  • Petra Kvitova withdraws from French Open after injuring ankle at press conference

    Kvitova fell and hurt her ankle during her post-match media obligations.

  • Nike just restocked the shirt Serena Williams' husband wore during her first-round French Open win Monday night

    Build a collection of shirts in support of the greatest athlete of all time.

  • Jake Paul’s hat stunt seriously enraged Floyd Mayweather: ‘I have never seen him that angry’

    The energy heading into the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul boxing exhibition is tense, and it's all Jake Paul's fault.