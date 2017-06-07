Raiders Should Maintain Faith In TE Clive Walford

There’s the legend of the tight end from the University of Miami. Jeremy Shockey, Bubba Franks, Kellen Winslow Jr. and Greg Olsen are some dominating tight ends who have come from “The U” over the past decade. Many hoped Raiders tight end Clive Walford would join that lineage.

AROUND COVER32

Around the NFL: J.J. Watt comes in at 35 of NFL Network’s Top 100 NFL players list

What’s Trending: Eric Decker and David Harris become the latest victims of Jets’ roster purge

Player Spotlight: LeSean McCoy’s future with Bills likely determined by success of 2017 season

NFL News: Retired OG, Chris Snee, joins Jaguars’ staff as college scout

The Latest: Ravens part ways with veteran CB, Kyle Arrington, after failed physical

Unfortunately, that has not yet been the case. Walford appeared in 31 games and made 10 starts for the Raiders over the first two years of his career. The 25-year-old registered 61 catches of 102 targets for 688 receiving yards and six touchdowns as a professional. Pro Football Focus rated Walford 57th of 63 tight ends with a 46.9 accumulative grade for 2016. This was a decline from the 72.4 grade the subscription service gave him after the 2015 season.

Thus, much of the offseason talk has revolved around the Raiders addressing their tight end position. Oakland signed Jared Cook in free agency. They also got starter Lee Smith returning from injury. Those two are already slated as the starters for the Raiders by many websites, including this one. Smith as the blocking tight end and Cook as the mismatch-making pass-catcher.

Nonetheless, the Raiders should not give up on Walford. Let’s remember he spent the past two offseasons healing from injury. Last season was self inflicted due to an ATV incident, but this year Walford is finally healthy. He has an entire offseason to work with Derek Carr.

Additionally, Walford offers two more years of chemistry with Carr than Cook. He is a year healthier than Smith. Cook also missed five games due to injury last year. Otherwise, Walford offers more experience and upside than other tight ends on the roster like Gabe Holmes. Plus, the Raiders have a new offensive coordinator which should give Walford a clean slate.

Moreover, Mychal Rivera spent the offseason and first half of the season as the forgotten tight end in Silver and Black. Despite being a healthy inactive at the beginning of the season, Rivera ended up being one of the Raiders’ most reliable tight ends by the time the season concluded. What if the Raiders had just given up on Rivera before the season began? Thus, there is precedent for Walford rising even if he begins the season as the third tight end.

Either way, the Raiders drafted Walford in the third round for a reason. Rewind to 2015 and you will remember that Walford rose up draft boards after he dominated the Senior Bowl as one of the top upperclassmen in his class. His athletic profile compared to pro bowl tight ends Zach Miller and Rob Gronkowski after the combine, per Mockdraftable.com. Walford also registered 1,753 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns at a school that has a reputation for developing tight ends.

There is a common belief that pass-catchers’ breakout seasons usually occur in their third season. Will this be the case for Walford?

The former Miami tight end offers the youth, experience and potential to dominate the NFL. It is time for him to show that potential, but Oakland cannot give up on Walford yet.

The post Raiders Should Maintain Faith In TE Clive Walford appeared first on Cover32.