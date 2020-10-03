Raiders mailbag: Growing divide between players and defensive scheme?

Raiders mailbag: Division between players, defensive scheme? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Needless to say, Raiders fans have a lot of questions about the defense ahead of Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium. As this week’s mailbag shows, fans need some answers.

DrD (@DrDraiders): Based on Cory Littleton’s comment, “I just do what I’m coached,” is it possible that there’s a growing divide between the defensive players and the scheme they’re running? When high profile free agents come in and don’t produce like they used to, at what point is it the system?

Vinny Bonsignore: That isn’t exactly what Littleton said, so maybe some better context is needed. On the other hand, with Nick Kwiatkoski unavailable the last two games, there is certainly a case to be made that Littleton is being asked to do things he isn’t normally asked to do.