Raiders made no move with Derek Carr on Monday as trigger date looms

The NFL’s personnel notice does not have Derek Carr‘s name on it. That leaves the Raiders 24 hours to make a move with Carr before the $40.4 million in injury guarantees on his contract become fully guaranteed.

The Raiders are expected to release Carr before 4 p.m. ET Tuesday. He then would become eligible to sign elsewhere.

Carr has said he has no intention of extending the trigger date, and Carr informed the Saints this weekend that he won’t except a trade to New Orleans or elsewhere.

Carr has a no-trade clause on his contract, complicating things for the Raiders in their attempt to get compensation for their quarterback.

One way or the other, after nine seasons, Carr’s time with the Raiders is coming to an end and probably sooner than later.

He made four Pro Bowls and threw 217 touchdown passes to 99 interceptions but lost his one playoff start, which came in the 2021 season.

