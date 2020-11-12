Raiders have made incredible turnaround in dominating third quarters

Raiders have made incredible turnaround in third quarters originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Raiders could not have ended the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday any worse even if they tried.

In the span of 19 seconds against their AFC West rivals, the Raiders gave up a touchdown and a field goal to flip a seven-point lead into a three-point deficit.

A year ago, a similar slip-up would have been catastrophic. But thanks to the incredible turnaround the Raiders have made in the third quarter this season, that collapse was quickly overcome. The Raiders outscored the Chargers 14-3 in the third quarter to take back control of the game.

In 2019, the 15 minutes after the halftime intermission were a snake pit for the Raiders. They averaged the fewest points in the third quarter in the NFL (1.7) and allowed the second-most points, giving up an average of 6.9.