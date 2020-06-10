Raiders' Lynn Bowden Jr. present, not arrested, during raid by federal agents

Raiders rookie running back Lynn Bowden Jr. was present at a Youngstown, Ohio home that was raided by U.S. Marshals and the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) on Wednesday morning, but was not arrested.

According to WKBN-TV, a search warrant was executed by federal agents. The television station reported, citing sources, that assault rifles and handguns were seized in the operation.

Bowden Jr., the Raiders' third-round pick in this year's NFL draft, was photographed in handcuffs on the front porch.

The Raiders issued the following statement shortly after the news broke:

"The Raiders are aware of the situation and are in communication with Lynn Bowden Jr. We will not be commenting further at this time."

While the original report stated the raid occurred at Bowden's home, his mother disputed that fact on social media. Melissa Phillips stated the home belongs to his grandmother.

Please stop my son is not arrested that's not his home it's our grandmas house and she's never been in trouble in her entire life so the information is very inaccurate — Melissa Phillips (@Melissa08581871) June 10, 2020

Bowden Jr.'s agent and founder of Element Sports Group, Michael Perrett, issued the following statement offering further context on behalf of his client.

"This morning, a house belonging to a family member of our client, Lynn Bowden Jr., was searched by the DEA in Youngstown, Ohio," the statement read. "Lynn and his young son were guests at the home. During the process, authorities handcuffed all who were present to secure the area. Lynn fully cooperated with law enforcement during the search. At the conclusion of the search, Lynn was released, not arrested and not charge with any crime. In fact, no arrests were made."

U.S. Marshalls in Youngstown declined comment to NBC Sports Bay Area, and the local DEA has yet to be reached.

The Raiders selected the Kentucky product with the No. 80 overall selection in April's draft. The versatile skill player was the Wildcats' quarterback last season but has played running back and slot receiver. He will start his Raiders tenure as a running back, but will be used in a number of different ways during his NFL career.

