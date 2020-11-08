Raiders LT Kolton Miller has ‘uphill battle’ to play in Week 9 vs. Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in a huge divisional matchup in Week 9. However, the Raiders might have to play that game without their top two offensive tackles.

Pro Bowl right tackle Trent Brown has already been ruled out as he was put back on the reserve/COVID-19 list early this week. Now, left tackle Kolton Miller appears very questionable to play on Sunday after not practicing all week.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Miller has an “uphill battle” to play on Sunday as he continues to rehab from his ankle injury. The expectation is that Brandon Parker would replace him in the starting lineup with Sam Young filling in for Brown on the right side.

#Raiders RB Josh Jacobs (knee/illness) is listed as questionable but expected to play vs the #Chargers, source said. Meanwhile, OT Kolton Miller (ankle) is considered a game-time decision and is not ruled out. But he has an uphill battle to play. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 8, 2020





While it’s never good to be without your two starting tackles, it does help that Chargers’ defensive end Joey Bosa isn’t expected to play in this game either due to an injury. However, the Raiders’ offensive line is one of the team’s biggest strengths and they will likely be without three starters (Miller, Incognito, Brown) entering this game.

We will continue to update the status of Miller all the way up until kickoff. Make sure you visit The Raiders Wire later this afternoon when the inactives are released as that should give us an answer about Miller’s availability.

Email Sign up

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.