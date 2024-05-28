Raiders LT Kolton Miller ranked as top 10 offensive tackle by PFF

The Raiders have been able to revamp their offensive line in one offseason after the selection of Jackson Powers-Johnson and the development of Thayer Munford. They wanted to get bigger and tougher up front and they accomplished that goal.

But one of the reasons why they were able to so quickly improve the offensive line was because of Kolton Miller. The former first-round pick from the 2018 NFL Draft has established himself as one of the top tackles in the league and makes everyone around him better.

In a recent article by Pro Football Focus, they ranked the top 32 offensive tackles in the NFL heading into the 2024 season. Not surprisingly, Miller finished high on the list, coming in at No. 10. Here is what the site had to say about the veteran left tackle from UCLA:

Miller gave up pressure on just 4.0% of dropbacks in 2023, tied for the fifth-best rate among offensive tackles in the NFL. This is even more impressive, given that Miller was slowed down by an injury over the second half of the season. Over the last four years, Miller’s 87.1 pass-blocking grade ranks third among left tackles during that period.

The veteran presence of Miller, along with Andre James, gives the Raiders a solid floor on the offensive line. Those two players have been outstanding for the past several seasons and have made the transition process much easier on the offensive line.

Miller has managed to improve every season in the NFL and it wouldn’t be a shock if he took another step forward in 2024. He is among the very best left tackles in all of the league and is only getting better.

Related

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire