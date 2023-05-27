Raiders LT Kolton Miller ranked as the No. 8 offensive tackle in the NFL

The Raiders have a ton of top-end talent on their roster. Both Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs are arguably the best players at their positions and Maxx Crosby isn’t far behind.

But one player that routinely performs at or near the top of their position is left tackle Kolton Miller. Since being drafted in 2018, Miller has climbed the offensive tackle rankings every single season. But where does he rank among the offensive tackles in the NFL heading into this year?

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In a recent article by Gordon McGuinness of Pro Football Focus, he ranked the top 32 offensive tackles heading into the 2023 season. Miller appeared on the list, coming in at No. 8. Here is a snippet of what the site had to say about the veteran offensive tackle from UCLA:

Miller was viewed as a bit of a project as the 15th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. But after a rough rookie season, he showed substantial growth between then and 2021. He has produced PFF pass-blocking grades of 81.0 or better in each of the past three seasons and was the 12th-highest-graded run blocker at the position last year, too.

Miller has steadily improved each year and is now one of the league’s most consistent tackles. While the Raiders have a lot of unknowns on the offensive line, they are set at left tackle. Miller is going into his age 28 season and this should be his best season yet.

Related

32 NFL veterans who could lose their jobs to rookies in 2023 Maxx Crosby to Raiders young defensive linemen: 'I'm on a mission... Follow me' Raiders rookies get their new numbers Jimmy Garoppolo still 'going through his process' with foot injury, Raiders looking at training camp return

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire