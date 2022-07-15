Raiders LT Kolton Miller not ranked inside top 10 offensive tackles by NFL decision-makers

The Las Vegas Raiders have a lot of uncertainty on their offensive line heading into training camp. Four positions are up for grabs, including both guard spots.

However, the one spot that is secured is the left tackle job as Kolton Miller has improved in every season with the Raiders. The former first-round pick signed a massive contract last offseason and he was fantastic again during the 2021 season.

But how does Miller compare to his peers at the position? In a recent article by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, he spoke with over 50 NFL coaches and decision-makers and asked them to rank the top 10 offensive tackles in the NFL heading into the 2022 season.

Surprisingly, Miller did not make the list. However, he did get a blurb on the honorable mention page by Fowler:

“Miller has an impressive combination of size (6-foot-8, 310 pounds) and light feet to help him in pass protection. His 92.6% pass block win rate ranked sixth among tackles. “He’s really good — my only thing with him is he can get off balance and knocked back, not as physical as you’d like,” an AFC executive said.”

Miller is one of the NFL’s best pass protectors and it’s due to his incredible athleticism. He can move and mirror even the quickest EDGE rushers in the NFL, and he’s also improved as a run-blocker. Miller isn’t the most physical offensive tackle as the AFC executive mentioned, but it hasn’t prevented him from being a fantastic left tackle.

With a lot of unknowns on the offensive line for the Raiders entering the year, it is nice knowing that they have the most important spot on the unit secured. And at just the age of 26, Miller should only get better and better for the foreseeable future. Don’t be surprised if this is the year he finally makes the Pro Bowl.