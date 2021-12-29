Raiders LT Kolton Miller named one of the league’s most improved players in 2021

Going into the 2021 season, the Raiders had one offensive lineman on the roster that they could rely on; Kolton Miller. After being picked in the first round of the 2018 draft, Miller has improved in each of the last three seasons and got a huge contract extension this offseason

However, Miller has made yet another leap this season, according to NFL executives and coaches.

In a recent article by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, he spoke with a number of decision-makers and coaches around the NFL to discuss the most improved players in 2021. That list included Miller, who is now considered one of the best left tackles in the NFL.

Here is a snippet of Fowler’s thoughts on the left tackle for the Las Vegas Raiders:

“Miller doesn’t get mentioned often among the top tackles, and wasn’t on our preseason list, but he has been a stabilizing force for Las Vegas, which signed him to a three-year, $54 million extension in the offseason. Miller sports an 80.8 Pro Football Focus rating and has only three sacks allowed.”

Miller’s strength has always been his feet and his athleticism. He’s able to move and shadow even the most athletic EDGE rushers in the NFL. But where he has improved the most this season is as a run blocker. He now has the strength and power to move defenders off the line of scrimmage and open up space for the running backs.

Miller isn’t quite in the tier of Trent Williams or Tyron Smith, but he is getting there. Miller is now widely considered one of the top tackles in the NFL and is only getting better by the week.

