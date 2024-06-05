Raiders LT Kolton Miller named among best NFL draft picks in last decade

In a recent article by Pro Football Focus, they took a look at the best picks at every spot in Round 1. At pick No. 15, they selected Kolton Miller, who has been one of the top left tackles in the NFL over the last several years. Here is what the site had to say about his career so far with Las Vegas:

The Raiders didn’t get many draft picks right during the Jon Gruden era, but Kolton Miller turned out to be a big hit. He has recorded single-season PFF blocking grades above 80.0 for each of the last three seasons. There weren’t many other standouts to consider here, which means 2024 rookie Laiatu Latu has a chance to make a name for himself as the most recent No. 15 pick.

Miller was an incredible athlete coming out of UCLA, but he was far from a polished player. But Miller managed to improve his game every year with the Raiders and is now widely viewed as one of the top tackles in the league.

The Raiders certainly don’t have a ton of success stories when it comes to their Round 1 selections, but Miller is a massive hit. Here is to hoping that the Raiders can find more Kolton Millers in the NFL Draft for years to come.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire