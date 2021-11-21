Raiders lose third straight, fall to Bengals 32-13

Heading into Week 11, the Raiders had a huge AFC matchup on their hands against the Bengals. With both teams sitting at 5-4, it was a chance to gain on one of the AFC Wild Card contenders.

Unfortunately, the Raiders did not the much-needed win. Instead, they got blown out by the Bengals in Las Vegas. Cincinnati controlled the entire game and scored 32 points. However, it could have been even more if not for a few missed kicks. They ran right through the defense of the Raiders as Joe Mixon had two rushing touchdowns.

The offense did not perform any better, scoring only 13 points. Derek Carr threw a late interception that essentially ended the game. It was also another game in which they could not establish the run at all.

The Raiders have now lost three-straight games after starting the season at 5-2. Sitting at 5-5, they are in real danger of not making the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season.

The next game for the Raiders will be on Thursday afternoon as they will take on the Cowboys. They will not face former Raiders receiver Amari Cooper, who has tested positive for COVID-19.

