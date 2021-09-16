Raiders lose Marcus Mariota for multiple weeks

The Raiders had hoped to incorporate backup quarterback Marcus Mariota regularly in their offense this season. That lasted all of one play.

Mariota played one snap on Monday night and ran for 31 yards, but he aggravated a quadriceps injury and now will miss multiple weeks, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Raiders failed to provide an in-game injury update on Mariota, as NFL teams are supposed to do. They could be fined by the league for that.

While Mariota is out, Nathan Peterman will be promoted to the No. 2 quarterback, and Derek Carr will be expected to take all the snaps.

