Raiders lose Jimmy Garoppolo, beat Patriots 21-17

The Raiders beat the Patriots 21-17 on Sunday. They evened their record to 3-3, while New England fell to 1-5.

Josh McDaniels now is 3-0 against his mentor, Bill Belichick.

The Raiders also have former Patriots Jimmy Garoppolo, Brian Hoyer and Jakobi Meyers, among others, on their roster, and all three played key roles in the win.

Garoppolo, who the Patriots traded to San Francisco in 2017, went 14-of-22 for 162 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The Raiders led 13-3 at halftime when Garoppolo left the game.

He was transported to the hospital with a back injury.

Hoyer replaced him and was 6-of-10 for 102 yards in the second half with field goals of 30 and 24 yards by Daniel Carlson. Maxx Crosby and Bilal Nichols' sack of Mac Jones in the end zone for a safety with 1:47 remaining iced the game.

Meyers scored the Raiders' only touchdown on a 12-yard pass from Garoppolo.

The Raiders outgained the Patriots 348 to 259 but went only 1-for-6 in the red zone to keep it close.

The Patriots did more on offense than they have their past two games when they were outscored 73-3.

Ezekiel Elliott's rushing touchdown — his first with the Patriots — snapped a drought of 39 consecutive drives without a touchdown for the Patriots. That was 15 drives longer than their previous longest drought under Belichick.

Elliott thought he had a touchdown in the first half, going 74 yards to the end zone with a Jones pass. But Hunter Henry was called for holding.

They scored another touchdown on 1-yard run by Rhamondre Stevenson with 3:33 left in the game to give them a chance at a comeback.

Jones went 24-of-33 for 200 yards with an interception.

The Patriots had Henry (ankle) , linebacker Josh Uche (foot) and defensive back Jonathan Jones (knee) all get injured Sunday.