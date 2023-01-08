Raiders lose in final game of the season, finish 6-11

The 2022-2023 season is finally over for the Las Vegas Raiders. In a year in which they had Super Bowl aspirations, the Raiders will finish the season five games below .500 with a record of 6-11.

Their last loss of the season came against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18, 31-13. The game was never all that close as the Chiefs quickly jumped out to a 24-3 lead at halftime. The final score was 31-13 as the Chiefs pulled Patrick Mahomes during the fourth quarter.

It was another strong performance by Davante Adams, who went over 1,500 receiving yards on the season. Despite not having Derek Carr under center, Adams has managed to find ways to be productive for the Raiders. He caught five passes for 73 yards before leaving the game late in the fourth quarter due to a head injury.

Despite their 6-11 record, they will not finish at the bottom of the AFC West. That honor belongs to the Denver Broncos, who currently sit at 4-12. Still, it was a rough season all around for a team that certainly expected to be back in the playoffs after making it last year.

There will certainly be a lot of change for the Raiders over the next few months and now we can start to speculate what will happen as the season is finally over.

List

7-Round NFL Mock Draft for Las Vegas Raiders

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire