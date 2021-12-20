Raiders lose CB Nate Hobbs to reserve/COVID-19 list while Browns get several players back

We are just hours from kickoff between the Raiders and Browns for their Monday afternoon game and the Raiders will be without one of their best defenders. Rookie nickel cornerback Nate Hobbs has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list making him unavailable for the game.

The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, but the Brown suffered a rash of COVID-19 cases, causing the league to move the game to Monday. The purpose being to make sure all the Browns players who could have COVID but had not tested positive yet.

One additional Browns player did land on the reserve/COVID-19 list since that time with defensive end Jadeveon Clowney now unavailable for the game.

Alternatively, there are several players who have tested out of the protocol and will be available for the game who would not have been had the game occurred on Saturday.

S John Johnson III, G Wyatt Teller, and Takkarist McKinley have come off the reserve/COVID-19 list over the past few days. In addition, WR Anthony Schwartz (concussion) — who was ruled OUT on the initial injury report — and was upgraded to questionable on Saturday’s injury report, making it possible the he could play as well.

There are still a lot of Browns players who will not take the field today — 19 to be exact. Among them are starting QB Baker Mayfield and backup QB Case Keenum. Leaving third string QB Nick Mullens to start.

Other starters to miss the game include top receiver Jarvis Landry, tight end Austin Hooper, left tackle Jedrick Wills, safety Ronnie Harrison, DT Malik McDowell, and S Grant Delpit.