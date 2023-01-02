Raiders lose to 49ers, eliminated from the NFL playoffs

The Raiders might have played their best game of the season in Week 17 against one of the top teams in the NFL. They went toe-to-toe with the 49ers all game long and had plenty of chances to win the game outright.

The Raiders held the lead over the 49ers for most of the game before a 34-27 deficit in the fourth quarter. But a late fourth-quarter drive by Jarrett Stidham tied the game at 34 with just over one minute left.

Brock Purdy led the 49ers down the field and to a 41-yard field goal attempt, but the kick was no good. That forced overtime where the Raiders got the ball first. After a few Josh Jacobs runs, Stidham threw an interception to Tashuan Gipson Jr. that was nearly returned for a touchdown.

A few plays later, Robbie Gould made the game-winning field goal. It’s one of just another late-game collapses by the Raiders at the end of the game. The good news was that the offense looked good under Stidham and this was one of their best performances of the year.

The season for the Raiders will finish in Week 18 as they host the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders were officially eliminated from the playoffs in Week 17 with the loss and sit at 6-10 on the year.

List

5 quarterbacks who could replace Derek Carr in 2023

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire