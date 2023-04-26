Raiders looking to add more 2024 draft picks?

The Raiders are set to pick 12 times in the 2023 NFL Draft. That is double the amount of picks that they made last year and with four picks inside the top 100, this draft should drastically improve their roster.

But could the Raiders add even more picks to this draft class, especially if they were to trade down from No. 7? It’s possible, but it appears the Raiders would like to add more picks in next year’s class.

In a recent article by Tashan Reed of The Athletic, he wrote about the current draft plans of the Raiders. The plan is to stick at No. 7, but they wouldn’t turn down a trade if it were to make sense.

However, the Raiders appear to be interested in adding more picks for the 2024 draft rather than adding to their 12 picks this season. Here is a snippet of what Reed had to say about a possible trade:

The Raiders won’t discriminate when it comes to Day 2 picks, but they would prefer to add Day 3 picks that may be offered in future years rather than stockpile more late-round picks this year.

The Raiders have picks in each of the first five rounds next season and could have some other late Day 3 picks depending on a few other conditions on previous trades. But in what is supposed to be a great quarterback draft in 2024, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to stockpile a few more selections.

Look for the Raiders to add a few more Day 3 picks in the 2024 draft via a trade-down at some point this year. No. 7 and No. 38 are both spots in which the Raiders could move down from this year if the price is right.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire