Which Raiders are locks to make 53-man roster?
Long before making any bold predictions on the 53-man roster, there are a certain number of players who — barring injury, of course — are guaranteed to be on that final roster. For the Raiders, it’s about half (26) of the final 53. These are those players.
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
This season it’s Jimmy G and then we’ll see.
QB Aidan O'Connell
The Raiders are going to give this rookie fourth round pick a chance to develop to see if he can be a future starter or asset.
RB Josh Jacobs
Even with him sitting out training camp over not wanting to play on the franchise tag, one way or another he will be a Raider this season. No other running back on this roster has proven themselves irreplaceable.
FB Jakob Johnson
The man who cleared the way for Josh Jacobs to become the NFL rushing leader is the only one at his position on this roster, so he really has no competition for the job.
WR Davante Adams
Come on.
WR Jakobi Meyers
Other than perhaps Jimmy G, Meyers was the Raiders’ top free agent acquisition of the offseason.
WR Tre Tucker
While there’s still a slight possibility the Raiders would trade Hunter Renfrow if a team stepped up to make them an enticing offer, Tucker is the third round rookie they hope will ultimately replace him.
TE Michael Mayer
One of the Raiders’ prizes of this year’s draft, Mayer has a shot to be an immediate starter.
TE Austin Hooper
Was set to be the team’s starter until they landed Mayer. And Hooper could potentially still be the guy should Mayer need more time to secure the job.
T Kolton Miller
Raiders best offensive lineman by a wide margin. And one of the better left tackles in the league.
T Jermaine Elumunor
Eluemunor earned his keep at right tackle last season, putting some breathing room between him and any contenders. But even if some other tackle comes out of shadows to challenge him, he is talented and versatile, so he is sticking around.
G Dylan Parham
Got better as last season went on and got stronger this offseason, cementing his place on this line heading into his second season.
C Andre James
While he is not irreplaceable, who is replacing him? No one on the current roster. There’s something to be said for continuity as well.
DT Bilal Nichols
Nichols was a disappointment as a free agent signing. But his dead money if cut ($3.56M) is more than his savings ($3.125M), so they’ll give him another shot to prove himself.
DE Maxx Crosby
Probably the most valuable player on this team and by far the best defender. Just signed a big new contract.
DE Chandler Jones
Yeah, he hasn’t been great. But there are $25.6 million (dead money) reasons he is not going anywhere.
DE Tyree Wilson
The team’s pick at seventh overall and the team’s hope as a bookend to Maxx Crosby.
LB Robert Spillane
They are hoping he can be a leader on this defense at middle linebacker.
LB Divine Deablo
Former college safety and third round pick two years ago who the team really likes as a breakout candidate this season.
CB Nate Hobbs
May be the best defensive back they have. He is coming off a down season due to injuries and being moved all over the place, but he has proven himself as an outstanding slot corner.
CB Marcus Peters
The Raiders waited a while until Peters was willing to sign for what they could afford. He enters a cornerback group with an overall lack of established talent.
S Tre'von Moehrig
The former second round pick will get at least one more season to see if he is who they want him to be.
S Marcus Epps
One of the top free agent acquisitions of the offseason, Epps signed a two-year, $12 million deal that had $7.75 million guaranteed at signing.
K Daniel Carlson
Clutch Carlson is arguably the best kicker in the league.
P AJ Cole
One of the best punters in the league and entering the second season of a four-year extension.