Which Raiders are locks to make 53-man roster?

Long before making any bold predictions on the 53-man roster, there are a certain number of players who — barring injury, of course — are guaranteed to be on that final roster. For the Raiders, it’s about half (26) of the final 53. These are those players.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Jul 26, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) speaks during a press conference during training camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

This season it’s Jimmy G and then we’ll see.

Jul 26, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell (4) during training camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

The Raiders are going to give this rookie fourth round pick a chance to develop to see if he can be a future starter or asset.

RB Josh Jacobs

Oct 23, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) gains yardage against the Houston Texans during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Even with him sitting out training camp over not wanting to play on the franchise tag, one way or another he will be a Raider this season. No other running back on this roster has proven themselves irreplaceable.

FB Jakob Johnson

Dec 4, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) celebrates after the Raiders defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 27-20 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The man who cleared the way for Josh Jacobs to become the NFL rushing leader is the only one at his position on this roster, so he really has no competition for the job.

WR Davante Adams

Jul 26, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs a drill during training camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

Come on.

WR Jakobi Meyers

Jul 26, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs a drill during training camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

Other than perhaps Jimmy G, Meyers was the Raiders’ top free agent acquisition of the offseason.

WR Tre Tucker

Jul 26, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) runs a drill during training camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

While there’s still a slight possibility the Raiders would trade Hunter Renfrow if a team stepped up to make them an enticing offer, Tucker is the third round rookie they hope will ultimately replace him.

TE Michael Mayer

HENDERSON, NEVADA – JULY 27: Tight end Michael Mayer #87 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs on a field during the team’s training camp at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on July 27, 2023 in Henderson, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

One of the Raiders’ prizes of this year’s draft, Mayer has a shot to be an immediate starter.

TE Austin Hooper

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 18: Austin Hooper #81 of the Tennessee Titans makes a catch during a 17-14 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Was set to be the team’s starter until they landed Mayer. And Hooper could potentially still be the guy should Mayer need more time to secure the job.

T Kolton Miller

Aug 24, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (77) during a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. The Raiders defeated the Packers 13-6. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Raiders best offensive lineman by a wide margin. And one of the better left tackles in the league.

T Jermaine Elumunor

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 26: Guard Jermaine Eluemunor #72 of the Las Vegas Raiders stretches as he warms up before a preseason game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on August 26, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Patriots 23-6. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Eluemunor earned his keep at right tackle last season, putting some breathing room between him and any contenders. But even if some other tackle comes out of shadows to challenge him, he is talented and versatile, so he is sticking around.

G Dylan Parham

Aug 4, 2022; Canton, Ohio, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Got better as last season went on and got stronger this offseason, cementing his place on this line heading into his second season.

C Andre James

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 14: Center Andre James #68 of the Las Vegas Raiders leaves the field after warmups before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders 41-14. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

While he is not irreplaceable, who is replacing him? No one on the current roster. There’s something to be said for continuity as well.

DT Bilal Nichols

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 23: Bilal Nichols #91 of the Las Vegas Raiders puts pressure on Davis Mills #10 of the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Nichols was a disappointment as a free agent signing. But his dead money if cut ($3.56M) is more than his savings ($3.125M), so they’ll give him another shot to prove himself.

DE Maxx Crosby

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 23: Maxx Crosby #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrates after stopping a third down play in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Probably the most valuable player on this team and by far the best defender. Just signed a big new contract.

DE Chandler Jones

Oct 23, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) in the second half against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Yeah, he hasn’t been great. But there are $25.6 million (dead money) reasons he is not going anywhere.

DE Tyree Wilson

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – APRIL 27: Tyree Wilson poses after being selected seventh overall by the Las Vegas Raiders during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The team’s pick at seventh overall and the team’s hope as a bookend to Maxx Crosby.

LB Robert Spillane

Dec 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; The Pittsburgh Steelers including linebacker Marcus Allen (27) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and fullback Derek Watt (44) wait to take the field against the Las Vegas Raiders at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

They are hoping he can be a leader on this defense at middle linebacker.

LB Divine Deablo

Oct 10, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) in the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: ​Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Former college safety and third round pick two years ago who the team really likes as a breakout candidate this season.

CB Nate Hobbs

Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) against the Baltimore Ravens during Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

May be the best defensive back they have. He is coming off a down season due to injuries and being moved all over the place, but he has proven himself as an outstanding slot corner.

CB Marcus Peters

Dec 8, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters (24) runs onto the field prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

The Raiders waited a while until Peters was willing to sign for what they could afford. He enters a cornerback group with an overall lack of established talent.

S Tre'von Moehrig

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre’von Moehrig drops into pass coverage during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

The former second round pick will get at least one more season to see if he is who they want him to be.

S Marcus Epps

Dec 4, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) is hit by Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps (22) as he makes a touchdown catch during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

One of the top free agent acquisitions of the offseason, Epps signed a two-year, $12 million deal that had $7.75 million guaranteed at signing.

K Daniel Carlson

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 23: Long snapper Trent Sieg #47 and place kicker Daniel Carlson #2 of the Las Vegas Raiders react after Carlson hit a 50-yard field goal against the Houston Texans in the first half of their game at Allegiant Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Texans 38-20. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Clutch Carlson is arguably the best kicker in the league.

P AJ Cole

Aug 26, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) watches the ball after kicking it away during a preseason game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

One of the best punters in the league and entering the second season of a four-year extension.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire