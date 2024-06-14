Are the Raiders a lock to go over 6.5 wins this season?

The Raiders have undoubtedly improved their roster this offseason. However, not many actually believe that they will be contenders in 2024. So can the Raiders actually outperform expectations this season?

In a recent piece by Vic Tafur of The Athletic, he looked at every team’s projected win total ahead of the 2024 season. The Raiders have a projected win total of 6.5, which is among the lowest in the AFC. But Tafur believes the Raiders are a lock to win at least seven games this season:

Minshew and Aidan O’Connell are really that bad? The Raiders won eight games last season despite some terrible coaching from Josh McDaniels and awful quarterback play from Jimmy Garoppolo over the first eight weeks. The players love new coach Antonio Pierce — owner Mark Davis didn’t even consider Jim Harbaugh — and then gave defensive tackle Christian Wilkins a Brink’s truck so teams can’t double- and triple-team Maxx Crosby. And receiver Davante Adams, still one of the best two or three receivers in the game, will open things up for rookie turbo-booster Brock Bowers. And vice versa. But they’re only going win six games because of one of the least exciting quarterback competitions ever? Nah.

The quarterback situation will likely decide how many wins the Raiders have during the 2024 season. But the defense should be able to keep them in most games this year. If Aidan O’Connell or Gardner Minshew can step up and play at a decent level, there is no telling what the ceiling might be for Las Vegas this year.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire