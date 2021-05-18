Raiders lock in Day 3 picks, sign fifth-round pick CB Nate Hobbs

For the third time today, the Raiders have locked in one of their drafted rookies. The latest is fifth-round cornerback Nate Hobbs. His signing means the team has now taken locked in all of their day three picks.

Earlier Monday, the Raiders signed 4th round pick (143 overall) safety Tyree Gillespie and seventh-round pick (230) center Jimmy Morrissey.

Hobbs was selected with the 167th overall pick out of Illinois.

The 6-0, 195-pound cornerback appeared in 39 games with 34 starts for the Fighting Illini from 2017-20. In those four seasons, he picked off three passes, defended 18 and compiled 168 tackles (110 solo).

His best season came in as a junior in 2019 when he was named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention with one interception and 11 pass breakups along with 67 tackles (44 solo).

Hobbs is expected to compete at nickel cornerback for the Raiders with 2020 fourth-round pick Amik Robertson and veteran Nevin Lawson with last season’s starter Lamarcus Joyner having been cut this offseason.

The Raiders had four picks in the first three rounds still to be officially signed.

