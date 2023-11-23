Raiders list Maxx Crosby as DNP for second consecutive day

The Raiders have an injury concern with Maxx Crosby.

After he was a non-participant in Wednesday’s session, Crosby was again listed as a non-participant on Thursday's injury report.

Las Vegas did not practice Thursday, which makes the injury report an estimate. But Crosby’s unavailability for the first two days of the practice week puts his availability in question for Sunday's game against Kansas City.

Crosby, however, has never missed a game in his five-year career. In 2023, he’s recorded 10.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, and 17 quarterback hits. He’s also tallied two passes defensed, a force fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Left tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder), safety Marcus Epps (neck), cornerback Jack Jones (knee/hip), safety Tre’von Moehrig (back), and linebacker Robert Spillane (ankle) remained limited on the injury report.

Center Andre James (knee) and safety Roderic Teamer (hamstring) remained full.