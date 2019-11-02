The Raiders will host the Detroit Lions on Sunday and it could create for a dream matchup in Week 9.

The team has been looking forward to a home game as they've been either on the road or on a bye for the last six weeks. So being able to sleep in their own bed, and even seeing their loved ones will be a much-needed treat.

Beyond the comfort of their home, they'll be nice and cozy in their familiar surroundings at the Oakland Coliseum. The team is coming off of a stunning loss to the Houston Texans last week and are looking forward to making up for it.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

If you're a betting person, the Raiders are favored in the upcoming matchup according to Sportsline.

Line

Caesars: OAK -150

Consensus: OAK -153

Westgate: OAK -155

Wynn: OAK -155







Here are how NFL writers around the country see the Raiders-Lions game shaking out:

Paul Gutierrez, ESPN: Raiders 31, Lions 30

Michael Rothstein, ESPN: Lion 20, Raiders 23

Michael David Smith, ProFootballTalk: Raiders 28, Lions 27

Michael Florio, ProFootballTalk: Raiders 24, Lions 17

Justin Rogers, Detroit News: Lions 31, Raiders 27









Raiders-Lions odds, predictions: Betting lines, picks for NFL Week 9 game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area