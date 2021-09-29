Raiders lineman Gerald McCoy suspended 6 games for performance-enhancing substance violation

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Gerald McCoy received a six-game suspension from the NFL for a performance-enhancing substance violation.

McCoy, who is already out due to a knee injury, announced the suspension on his Instagram page Wednesday.

McCoy, 33, said his positive test was a result of a medication he was prescribed to "help with scar tissue and tendon strength from a previous injury." He denied intentionally taking a substance that would increase his performance, calling it "an honest mistake."

McCoy took responsibility for his actions and apologized to teammates and fans.

Gerald McCoy can serve suspension while injured

McCoy is expected to miss the entire 2021 NFL season after sustaining a knee injury during the Raiders' Week 1 game. McCoy played just nine snaps before he was carted off the field.

Though he's already out for the season, McCoy can serve his six-game suspension while on the injured reserve list. If he recovers from the knee injury in time, McCoy could be eligible to play in Week 1 next season if a team decides to sign him.

McCoy, who was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2010 NFL draft, signed a one-year, $1.2 million deal with Las Vegas in the offseason. The injury marks the second straight year McCoy sustained a season-ending injury. He injured his quad in training camp with the Dallas Cowboys last year, missing the entire season due to the injury.