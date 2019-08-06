Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict takes shot at Bengals

We now can be assured of one more thing in life, and that’s that everything is relative.

Either that or after seven years, Vontaze Burfict found his spiritual home.

The veteran linebacker, who stacked up suspensions and fines like tackles with the Bengals, took a shot at his former team while talking about the Raiders’ upcoming “Hard Knocks” appearance.

“I just think it’s exciting for people to see what type of team we have because the team chemistry we have is just amazing,” Burfict told the Associated Press. “This is my second team, but it’s the first time I’ve had a team like this and everybody gets along. It doesn’t matter what type of day it is. We’re all here to see each other get better and motivate each other. We’ve got a lot of characters, in a good way.”

That must be it, that Burfict has just found his personal island of the misfit toys, a place where all the oddballs are just like him.

What the Bengals might have lacked in personality to suit him, they made up for in actual football success, having won 22 more games over the last seven years (62-50 to Oakland’s 40-72) than his new ideal of what an organization is supposed to look like.