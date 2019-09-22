Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict heads to locker room

The Raiders are running out of healthy players on defense, thus, chances.

Trailing 21-7 to the Vikings, the Raiders have suffered a number of injuries already.

Linebacker Vontaze Burfict just went to the locker room to have an elbow injury evaluated, and they’ve announced he’s questionable to return.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Without him, they’ll likely struggle even more, as he’s the guy they’ve built a defense around.

They lost linebacker Marquel Lee early, leaving them with just three healthy linebackers at the moment (Tahir Whitehead, Nicholas Morrow, and Kyle Wilber.).

Also, defensive lineman Jonathan Hankins was just getting tended to by the team’s athletic training staff.