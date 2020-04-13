Nothing is certain about the sports landscape at the moment, which makes having contingency plans a priority.

And the Raiders have made some calls about what to do in case Allegiant Stadium isn’t finished on time — if anything begins on time at all.

According to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Raiders have “investigated options” that include playing games in Salt Lake City, Phoenix and San Diego, though those are far down the list of options.

A more likely scenario would be internal rescheduling by the NFL to shuffle preseason and regular season dates, if construction delays at their new building in Las Vegas isn’t open by the time the NFL is ready to do on-field business again. They could flip home dates with division rivals in the regular season, or play all their preseason games elsewhere if need be.

The league is expected to announce the schedule in early May.

Team officials say Allegiant Stadium is still on track to be finished by the time the season’s allegedly going to start, with the roof scheduled to be finished in two weeks.

Two construction workers on the project have been diagnosed with COVID-19, but work continues.

Raiders line up contingencies, but hope stadium opens on time originally appeared on Pro Football Talk