Raiders LG Richie Incognito has season-ending foot surgery

Richie Incognito’s 2020 season is over. The former Pro Bowl guard was lost in week two to a foot injury and placed on injured reserve. He had been trying to get back since then and today Raiders head coach Jon Gruden announced the 37-year-old has had foot surgery, ending his season.

“I believe Richie Incognito will be out for the season,” Gruden said over video conference call Monday. “He had season-ending foot surgery. I hate to admit that, but we’ve tried everything we can, Richie has tried everything he can to get back on the field. His season is over.”

Incognito returned from retirement prior to the 2019 season, starting 12 games. One has to wonder if he will be able to continue his career at the age of 38 after this.

In his absence, the Raiders have gotten very solid play from Denzelle Good at the left guard spot. Good’s play undoubtedly made the decision to shut down Incognito a bit easier for the team.