If Raiders LG Denzelle Good had a vote, it would be to ‘hand the ball off 45 times a game’

As votes trickled in across the country in the presidential race Wednesday and the entire country waits to see the results, the Raiders were back at practice preparing for their Week 9 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Much like the two presidential candidates, the Raiders just returned from Ohio, where they won with what Raiders head coach Jon Gruden called an “Old school attack.”

What that means is there was a heavy dose of the run game. It was due in large part to the poor weather conditions that made the aerial attack very difficult. What it led to was the Raiders discovering they could dominate a game like that thanks to the play the big fellas Gabe Jackson and Denzelle Good in the middle.

Those two made the day for Josh Jacobs who ran the ball a career-high 31 times, allowing him to set another career-high with 128 yards rushing. So, it was no surprise afterward when Jacobs said he hopes the team can play another game like that next week in Los Angeles. One of his big blockers feels the same way.

“Yeah. If we could hand the ball off 45 times a game, every game, I would vote for that for sure,” said Denzelle Good. “That’s not always realistic, but it was great to have that kind of game and have the offense take over and make such an impact. I love it.”

Games like that for Good and company offer another vote for the coaches — one of confidence. That the Raiders can lean on the run game when needed to carry the day.

It also builds confidence in Good as a starting lineman both now and potentially in the future. Gruden already said Good was the team’s “unsung hero” this season because of his play at both left guard and right tackle, despite not coming into the season as a starter at either position. Then Wednesday Derek Carr said he could be the team’s MVP.

“I’m glad to be able to be the guy to step up for the team and do whatever is needed,” Good said of the compliments from his head coach and his QB. “That’s kind of been my role here for two years. I embrace it. It’s been great to be successful and playing that role and stepping into the starting role for an extended amount of time and performing. It’s been great.”

He isn’t going to get his wish for the Raiders to run it 45 times a game, but his play will force opponents to respect their ability to win that way. And it makes life difficult for defensive coordinators trying to figure out where to put their focus to stop them.

