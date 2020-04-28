The Raiders selected Tim Brown with the No. 6 pick in the 1988 NFL Draft. Thirty-two years later, the Silver and Black took Damon Arnette with the No. 19 pick in the draft.

There's a connection between the two.

Both players were born in Dallas, Texas and Brown is ready to help the Raiders rookie with whatever he needs. In return, Arnette clearly intends to make the Hall of Fame receiver proud.

History tends to repeat itself!! 💯Appeciate ya🤝 https://t.co/88AoOlnHXH — Damon Arnette (@damon_arnette) April 27, 2020

Brown spent 16 years with the Raiders. He was a nine-time Pro Bowler and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015. Arnette, a cornerback from Ohio State, was seen as reach by some on draft day, but coach Jon Gruden has a ton of confidence in the former Buckeye.

[RELATED: If Gruden is right, Arnette will go from reach to steal]

"He reminds me a lot -- I'm not going to guarantee this -- but he reminds me a lot of Aqib Talib, a guy we drafted in Tampa several years ago," Gruden told JT The Brick on Sirius XM after the second round of the draft. "He's a guy that has great confidence in himself, comes from a big arena at Ohio State and the bigger the game the better he played."

Arnette recorded five interceptions and 22 passes defensed over his Ohio State career. He's expected to compete for a starting role right away.

[RAIDERS TALK: Listen to the latest episode]



Raiders legend Tim Brown shouts out draft pick Damon Arnette on Twitter originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area



